Heavy snowfall leaves over 40,000 households without power in BiH

Heavy snowfall and increased snow accumulation have disrupted electricity supply across several regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), leaving more than 40,000 households without power, the country's public power utility Elektroprivreda BiH said on Monday, News.az reports, citing BBC.

According to the utility, faults on 31 power lines have caused the most severe outages in northeastern BiH's Tuzla Canton, where more than 29,000 customers are currently without electricity.

In central BiH's Zenica-Doboj Canton, the number of faults increased overnight and during the morning hours, affecting areas including Tesanj, Zavidovici, Kakanj, Visoko, Olovo and Vares. More than 15,000 customers have been left without power, with Kakanj and Olovo facing the most critical conditions.

Power supply disruptions were also reported in Central Bosnia Canton due to a fault on a 110-kilovolt transmission line under the jurisdiction of the Transmission Company of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Elektroprijenos BiH). Additional outages were recorded in areas like Travnik, Busovaca, Kiseljak and parts of Herzegovina-Neretva Canton.

Field crews are working intensively to restore electricity supply, though difficult terrain and limited access are slowing repair efforts, the utility said.

Meanwhile, meteorological authorities on Monday issued a yellow warning for snow and ice, forecasting continued snowfall and accumulations of up to 15 centimeters in some areas

