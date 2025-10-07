Hedge funds quietly diversify into presales — Best ICOs gain early momentum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hedge funds quietly diversify into crypto presales as the best ICOs gain early momentum and retail investors rush to catch the next big win.

The world’s biggest hedge funds are quietly moving into the best ICOs, signaling a seismic shift in how institutional players view early-stage crypto investments. What was once dismissed as retail speculation is now becoming a stealth accumulation phase that could redefine market dynamics before the public catches on.

Behind the scenes, millions are flowing into presales that could become tomorrow’s blue-chip tokens. As new projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode gather steam, whispers of institutional entry are turning into visible moves.

The question is not whether they know something we do not, but whether you will act before they do. The most promising crypto presales of the season are already gaining momentum.

Presale Momentum Tracker

Top Best ICOs Gaining Momentum as Hedge Funds Quietly Diversify

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Trying to Scale the Largest Cryptocurrency Globally by Making Transactions Cheaper and Faster

Bitcoin Hyper is the fastest Layer-2 rollup on the BTC network, trying to scale the largest cryptocurrency globally by making transactions cheaper and faster. Its technology stack is a core aspect of the project.

Well-established L2 frameworks power Bitcoin Hyper, including ZK (zero-knowledge) Rollups, Optimistic Rollups, and Lightning Network. It also uses the Solana Virtual Machine, providing scalability and higher throughput.

All of this makes it one of the best ICOs to invest in. Its native token, $HYPER, powers all transactions on the Layer 2 chain and has other use cases in decentralized governance and staking.

The former means that $HYPER holders can have a say in the project’s future through a decentralized voting mechanism. As for the latter, investors can begin staking their $HYPER tokens and earn up to 55% APY rewards.

$HYPER is currently worth $0.013065, and its presale has secured more than $21.7M to date. For investors seeking the best ICOs, this presale reveals where early capital is flowing. The presale has seen many whale purchases, especially recently.

Namely, a whale made three purchases totalling $327K at the beginning of last week. A few days later, others joined in, with two other whales contributing a combined $333,000.

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) – Channeling Trader Culture Into a Presale With Staking Mechanics

Our crypto presales list continues with Maxi Doge, an ETH-based meme coin that incorporates trader culture into its presale alongside staking features. The project backs its branding with audited contracts and a structured rewards system, providing a more tangible foundation.

Holders can use the staking pool to earn dynamic rewards and participate in partner events and contests. Maxi Doge relies heavily on community growth, meaning that its success is leaning on momentum. Its token supply is divided among:

Liquidity (15%)

Staking (5%)

Marketing (40%)

Development (15%)

Maxi Fund (25%)

$MAXI’s presale has secured over $2.7 million so far, with the token worth $0.000261 at the moment. The presale enables holders to stake their tokens and earn up to 122% reward APY.

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) – Turning Crypto Mining Into a Game That Runs In a Browser

PepeNode turns crypto mining into a game that runs in a browser. Users do not need to buy any real hardware; they purchase virtual “Miner Nodes,” kit out a pixelated server room, and earn $PEPENODE. Using $PEPENODE, players can upgrade their nodes or optimize them to drive their mining power up, providing a gamified experience that is easy for anyone to join.

What makes this one of the best crypto presales is that 70% of the $PEPENODE spent on node upgrades is burned. Increasing burns, heightened engagement, and a reduced supply are the mechanisms that connect holder incentives with scarcity. The project’s roadmap consists of three stages: presale process, TGE phase, and mine-to-earn game.

The presale offers staged pricing, with the token’s current price standing at $0.0010874. $PEPENODE has raised more than $1.7 million throughout its presale. With staking yields estimated at 760% per year, there is a clear incentive to purchase and hold.

Grab the Best ICOs Before the Funds Make Their Next Move

As institutional capital quietly enters the best ICOs, retail investors face a fleeting moment to act before the landscape shifts entirely. These are not just speculative plays; they are early entries into what could become the next generation of blockchain giants. Hedge funds are no longer ignoring the potential hidden in crypto presales, and that should say everything.

Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge, and PepeNode each offer distinct value, yet share one thing: growing early momentum that is hard to ignore. Those watching from the sidelines may soon realize that the biggest returns are already being secured today.

