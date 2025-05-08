Helicopter crash kills 6 in India's Uttarakhand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Six, including a pilot, died in a helicopter crash near Uttarkashi in India's Uttarakhand state on Thursday morning.

Seven people were on board the helicopter of which six are reportedly dead and one is injured, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Of the six people who lost their lives in a helicopter crash, five were female tourists. The women have been identified as: Kala Soni (61), Vijaya Reddy (57), Ruchi Aggarwal (56) from Mumbai, Radha Aggarwal (79) from Uttar Pradesh and Vedavati Kumari (48) from Andhra Pradesh.

Robin Singh, a 60-year-old pilot from Gujarat also died in the crash.

Bhaskar, 51, from Andhra Pradesh, suffered injuries and is being treated.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami shared the news on social media and expressed condolences to the family of dead. He wrote, "May God grant peace to the souls of those who died in the accident and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this immense loss."

Dhami said he has instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident. "I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard and every situation is being monitored," he added.

The helicopter, full of passengers, was flying from Dehradun to Harsil helipad. From there, the tourists were to cover a distance of around 30km, to Gangnani, by road.

State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and district administration teams immediately reached the spot for relief and rescue work.

News.Az