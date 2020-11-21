High school teacher arrested in Berlin on suspicion of cannibalism

+ ↺ − 16 px

German police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of cannibalism after they found human bones stripped completely of flesh in a Berlin suburb, Daily Sabah reports.

Berlin prosecutors said Friday they are "investigating at full speed to shed light on the sexual murder with suspicion of a cannibalistic background".

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the September disappearance of a 44-year-old man in the German capital.

Police did not name the suspect, but the Bild daily identified him as Stefan R., a high school math and chemistry teacher.

Officers combing the suspect's home found a sack truck and a medical bone saw in his cellar, along with 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of sodium hydroxide, "a caustic soda suitable for dissolving human tissue," an investigator told Bild.

A large fridge was also found in the cellar but it was empty, Bild said.

Traces of blood were also uncovered at the suspect's apartment, prosecutor Martin Steltner told AFP.

The suspect has not yet commented on the accusations, Steltner added.

Police published a photo of the victim, Stefan T., after he disappeared, hoping to gather information from the public but without success.

The bones were found by people strolling in a park in Berlin's north-eastern Pankow district on Nov. 8, with forensic analysis later revealing the bones to be Stefan T.'s remains.

Further investigations and sniffer dogs then led them to the 41-year-old suspect, who was arrested at his apartment, police said.

Investigators analyzed the victim's mobile phone data, allowing them to identify a taxi driver who had driven him to the suspect's apartment.

They also established that the pair had met through an online dating platform and that the suspect had searched for information about cannibalism online, Steltner said.

"Based on the bones found, which were completely stripped of flesh, and further evidence, we strongly suspect that Stefan T. was the victim of a cannibal," a police officer told Bild.

The case is reminiscent of that of Detlev Guenzel, a German ex-police officer convicted of murdering a willing victim he met on a website for cannibalism fetishists and chopping him up in an S&M chamber.

Guenzel, 58, had cut the body into small pieces in a slaughter chamber he built in his cellar, before burying them in his garden. There was no evidence that he ate his victim.

News.Az