Hong Kong democrat Jimmy Lai given heart monitor as marathon trial nears end

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai was fitted with a heart monitor and prescribed medication on Monday as his landmark national security trial entered its final stage, following health concerns that delayed proceedings last week.

Lai, 77, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, faces two charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one charge of conspiracy to publish seditious material. He has pleaded not guilty, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Lai’s lawyer told the court last week that his client had suffered episodes of dizziness and heart palpitations. Prosecutors confirmed on Monday that he was receiving medical support and was fit to attend court.

Appearing visibly thinner, Lai sat in the glass dock in a white jacket, at times pressing his palms together in a prayer gesture toward his family and supporters. Prosecutors accused him of using Apple Daily as a platform to encourage foreign governments to impose sanctions and other hostile actions against China and Hong Kong.

Lai, a British citizen, has been held in solitary confinement for nearly 1,700 days. His son and human rights groups have voiced alarm over his deteriorating health. Authorities insist he is receiving “adequate” medical care and remains fit for trial.

Western governments, including the U.S. and Australia, have called for Lai’s release, warning that the China-imposed national security law undermines fundamental rights in Hong Kong.

Closing arguments are expected to continue this week, with judges indicating they will allow extra breaks if needed to accommodate Lai’s condition.

