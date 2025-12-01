Hong Kong fire toll hits 146 as search intensifies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong authorities are continuing to search the fire-ravaged towers of the Wang Fuk Court housing estate, where at least 146 people have been confirmed dead in the city’s worst blaze in more than seven decades. Police have finished sweeping four of the seven burned buildings and say the remaining blocks are the most dangerous, with the final phase of the search expected to take weeks.

Bodies have been found in stairwells and on rooftops as residents tried to escape the fast-spreading flames. The fire, which erupted last Wednesday while the towers were under renovation, displaced hundreds of people who are now living in temporary facilities. More than 1,100 residents have moved from emergency shelters into transitional housing, while hundreds more are staying in youth hostels and hotels. Authorities are offering HK$10,000 in emergency assistance to affected households and helping them replace identity documents, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The disaster has triggered widespread public mourning, with thousands lining up to pay respects and vigils planned in Tokyo and London. Around 40 people remain missing. Investigators are probing possible corruption and safety failures after 11 people were arrested in connection with the renovations. Officials confirmed the building was wrapped in mesh, bamboo scaffolding, and foam insulation, and that fire alarms were not functioning properly.

Public anger has grown amid reports that residents had previously raised fire-safety concerns, and that authorities dismissed the risks. Beijing has warned against any attempts to use the tragedy to fuel political unrest, saying those responsible for “disrupting Hong Kong through disaster” will face severe consequences.

News.Az