Authorities probe corruption in deadly Hong Kong fire

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hong Kong's deadliest fire in decades has sparked concerns over corruption and negligence in the renovations of the apartment complex, where at least 128 people lost their lives, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

An intense fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court complex in Hong Kong's northern suburbs Wednesday afternoon, with flames covering seven of the eight towers. The complex was home to some 4,800 residents, some of whom had raised safety concerns about the renovations more than year before the fire.

Police on Wednesday arrested three men from a construction company on suspicion of manslaughter and gross negligence. They were released on bail but then arrested by the Independent Commission Against Corruption, the authority said Saturday night, pointing to their leadership role in the renovations.

ICAC had also previously arrested previously arrested seven men and one woman associated with the project.

Police have not identified the company where the suspects worked, but documents posted to the homeowners association's website showed that the Prestige Construction & Engineering Company was in charge of renovations. Police have seized boxes of documents from the company, where phones rang unanswered Thursday.

Officials also said they were investigating the materials used, both the netting on the scaffolding and the foam panels covering windows, and their role in the blaze.

News.Az