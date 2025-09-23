Hong Kong to consider increasing alert level as Typhoon Ragasa nears

The Hong Kong Observatory has signaled the possibility of raising the city’s storm warning tonight as Typhoon Ragasa moves nearer, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The city has already issued a No 8 signal – the third highest on the scale.

The next highest warning would be No 9, meaning gale-force winds are currently blowing or expected to increase significantly in strength.

The top signal, No 10, means hurricane-force winds with sustained speeds reaching 118kmph or above and gusts that may exceed 220kmph.

The observatory will take a call between 11pm local time tonight and 3am tomorrow.

