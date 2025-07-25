Houston Weather: Tropical wave to bring scattered showers and downpours this weekend

Here is a weather satellite view of the Gulf of Mexico, where a tropical disturbance is heading toward Texas. NOAA

A tropical wave of low pressure is set to bring increased moisture and scattered showers to Houston and the surrounding Gulf Coast region starting Friday. While not a strong storm system, the disturbance will lead to occasional heavy rain and isolated flooding risks along the Texas coast this weekend.

Although the system has not developed into a tropical storm, it will push moisture-rich air into the region, especially along the Gulf Coast and Coastal Plains.

Friday: Rain will start near the coast, with areas like Corpus Christi, Victoria, and Houston seeing the highest chances of tropical showers. San Antonio is forecast to remain mostly dry during the day, with temperatures rising to the mid-90s and only a 20% chance of evening storms, mostly east of the city.

Saturday: The low-pressure center moves inland, increasing rain chances for San Antonio, Laredo, Austin, and the Hill Country. Scattered thunderstorms are possible, especially in the afternoon and early evening. While rain coverage is expected to be limited (30-40% coverage), localized heavy downpours could drop 1 to 2 inches in some spots. Most areas around San Antonio should expect less than half an inch of rain.

Sunday: The tropical disturbance is expected to weaken, leading to reduced rainfall chances. However, moisture will remain elevated, maintaining a 20% chance of isolated storms. Temperatures in San Antonio are forecast to rise slightly, reaching the mid-90s.

Overall, the system will help keep temperatures slightly cooler than typical late July highs, thanks to increased cloud cover and rain chances.

