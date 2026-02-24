How does alcohol affect people’s psyches? - Narcologist explains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Narcologist Kazantsev: alcohol causes psychomotor agitation in a person

Alcohol intoxication, especially during freezing periods, causes psychomotor agitation in a person, creating a threat both to themselves and to those around them, narcologist Alexey Kazantsev told Radio 1, News.Az reports.

The main risk of drinking alcohol in winter is losing touch with reality in low-temperature conditions.

It is precisely the freezing weather that makes the issue of bringing back sobering-up stations particularly acute. Many intoxicated people do not even feel that they are cold. They keep moving and then may simply fall. The state of intoxication is unpredictable. A person may be quiet and then suddenly become aggressive — vodka makes a person savage and brutish. Even a small dose of alcohol leads to psychomotor agitation, Kazantsev warned.

He explained that alcohol intoxication creates an illusory feeling of warmth due to the dilation of blood vessels. Coordination and articulation become impaired. Just one careless step and a fall into a snowdrift can lead to limb amputation and even a fatal outcome, the doctor concluded.

Earlier, narcologist Vitaly Kholdin warned that alcohol can lead to deadly cirrhosis. The specialist emphasized that alcohol increases the нагрузка on the heart muscle.

News.Az