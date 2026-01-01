- News
- Threat
Tag:
Threat
-
Security agencies from the "Five Eyes" alliance which includes the United States and Britain issued a warning on Wednesday about Chinese spies aggressively using online job platforms to recruit people with access to sensitive information.04 Jun 2026-01:01
-
-
An active hostage situation unfolded in downtown Bakersfield, California, after police responded to a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon. A man barricaded himself inside an office building on the 1500 block of 17th Street around 1:00 p.m. local time, taking an unknown number of people hostage and forcing mass evacuations in the surrounding area.03 Jun 2026-12:42
-
-
-
-
Bayer has no plans to spin off Monsanto, a representative said on Tuesday, even as the company faces an avalanche of lawsuits over its Roundup weedkiller.03 Jun 2026-03:51
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
When Anthropic launched its powerhouse AI model, Mythos, last month, it triggered immediate panic. The company warned the model had already uncovered thousands of software vulnerabilities across major browsers and operating systems, sparking fears of a looming, AI-driven hacking wave. The White House even began debating strict new release rules.20 May 2026-14:20
-
-
Anthropic (ANTH.PVT) CEO Dario Amodei says software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies that fail to evolve with artificial intelligence could face severe consequences, including the risk of collapse.06 May 2026-13:28
-
-
-