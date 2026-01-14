Hungary announces date for 2026 parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Hungarian President has scheduled the parliamentary elections for April 12, as announced by the Sándor Palace on Tuesday.

The announcement stated that in accordance with his constitutional powers, President Tamás Sulyok had set the date for the 2026 general election of members of parliament in a decision signed on Tuesday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The president noted that free elections are the cornerstone of representative democracy, and parliamentary elections are a prominent expression of popular sovereignty, during which all Hungarian citizens with voting rights can determine the fate of Hungary through their free and responsible decisions.

"In line with established public law tradition, the parliamentary elections will be held on April 12, the earliest date permitted under the Constitution and the Act on Electoral Procedure," the president said.

The head of state encourages Hungarian citizens to exercise their legal right to vote.

News.Az