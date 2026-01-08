Hungary calls Ukraine’s 20-point peace plan 'unrealistic'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary has described Ukraine’s 20-point peace plan as unrealistic, citing concerns over the proposed EU accession timeline and the allocation of $800 billion in Western aid, according to Gergely Gulyas, Head of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office.

According to Gulyas, the Hungarian government discussed the plan at a cabinet meeting on January 7 after it was prepared by Kyiv and published by Ukrainian media, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

He said the document envisions Ukraine joining the EU as early as 2027, a timeline Hungary considers unrealistic.

"We believe this is impossible, and we are not alone in this view," Gulyas said, noting that several other EU member states also oppose Ukraine’s rapid accession to the bloc.

He added that the plan also calls for Western countries to provide Ukraine with $800 billion for reconstruction over a 10-year period. Gulyas compared the figure to Hungary’s own experience, saying the amount would be enough to cover pension payments in Hungary for 40 years, while Budapest has received €73 billion from the EU since joining the bloc.

Gulyas warned that Budapest would not take part in implementing plans agreed upon by Kyiv and Brussels under these conditions.

