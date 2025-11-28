Hungary seeks continued cooperation with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary intends to continue cooperation with Russia and hopes that it will greatly benefit the peoples of both countries, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

Orban made the remarks at the beginning of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Taking into account the current political situation, I believe that we have achieved a great deal in developing cooperation between our peoples. I sincerely hope that we will do much more," the head of government stated.

He thanked Putin for the opportunity to hold talks in Moscow and noted that this was his 14th meeting with the Russian leader as prime minister.

News.Az