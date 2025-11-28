Putin to visit India December 4-5 for talks with Modi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4-5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin and India’s Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday. During the state visit, Putin is scheduled to meet Modi and hold a separate meeting with Indian President Droupadi Murmu. A number of intergovernmental and commercial agreements are expected to be signed.

The Kremlin described the visit as “of great importance,” highlighting the strategic partnership between Russia and India, which spans political, trade, economic, scientific, technological, cultural, and humanitarian spheres. Putin last visited India in December 2021, just months before ordering troops into Ukraine in February 2022, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

India has been a major purchaser of Russian oil, though trade sources say imports are set to drop in December as refiners seek alternatives to comply with Western sanctions. U.S. officials have repeatedly urged India to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

