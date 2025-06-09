Hurricane Barbara marks start of Pacific storm season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hurricane Barbara became the first hurricane of the Pacific hurricane season on Monday.

he National Hurricane Center reported that as of 10 a.m. EDT, Barbara was in the eastern Pacific Ocean approximately 155 miles southwest of Manzanillo, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The maximum sustained winds were reported to be at 75 mph, just above the maximum wind speed required for a storm to reach Category 1hurricane status, and was moving at 10 mph northwest.

The forecast currently states that while some "slight additional strengthening" is possible Monday for Barbara, a weakening trend is expected to begin Tuesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect as of yet, but storm-generated gusty winds and ocean swells could affect portions of the southwestern Mexican coast over the next few days, which may create dangerous surf and rip current conditions.

News.Az