Russian humanitarian aid to Iran arrives at Garadagh Station

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A cargo train carrying humanitarian aid to Iran, sent by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, has reached the "Garadagh" station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The humanitarian cargo, consisting primarily of medicines, exceeds 300 tons in total weight. Plans are in place to transport the cargo to its destination within Iran via road transport following its arrival, News.Az reports, citing local media.

On March 12, another shipment of over 13 tons of medicines and medical supplies sent by the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations also transited through Azerbaijani territory to Iran.

On March 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. During the conversation, President Putin expressed his gratitude for the operational support provided during the evacuation of Russian citizens from Iran and for the conditions created to facilitate the transit of Russian humanitarian aid to Iran through Azerbaijan.

Against the backdrop of regional tensions, the continuous transport of humanitarian goods underscores the vital importance of international cooperation and transit capabilities.

News.Az