Hyundai recalls over 226,000 vehicles in US

A general view of Hyundai signage and logo at a dealership showroom on Jan. 22, 2024 in Southend, U.K. Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images

Hyundai Motor is recalling 226,118 vehicles in the United States due to concerns that the rear view camera may fail to display an image, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Wednesday.

The recall affects certain 2021-2022 model year Santa Fe SUVs and Elantra sedans, News.Az reports, citing Reuters. The issue will be remedied by dealers who will replace the rear view camera free of charge, the NHTSA said.

