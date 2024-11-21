ICC arrest warrants for Israeli leaders over Gaza crimes receive global support

+ ↺ − 16 px

Reactions follow ICC arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and ex-defense minister Gallant, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Palestine's envoy to thecalled for the "full force of law" to be equally applied to "i war criminals."Ambassador Husam Zomot hailed the ICC arrest warrants, calling them a step towards accountability and justice in Palestine."Let the full force of law be equally applied to Israeli war criminals, and not only for the last 412 days but for the last 28,000 days," he wrote on X, referring to the Nakba ("Catastrophe") of 1948, the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians through their violent displacement and dispossession of their land, property, and belongings."We call on the International Criminal Court to expand the scope of accountability to all criminal occupation leaders," Hamas said in a statement."This is an important step on the path to justice and bringing justice to the victims but it remains a limited and spiritual step if it is not backed practically by all countries," a senior Hamas official Basem Naim said.The UN human rights office said it "fully" supports the ICC's work to further accountability."We respect the independence and competence of the International Criminal Court under the Rome Statute, across all situations and cases over which it has jurisdiction. We fully support its work to further accountability for the most serious international crimes," spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told Anadolu in a written statement."States parties to the Rome Statute have obligations to respect and give effect to decisions of the Court, under which we would expect them to act," Laurance urged.The UN special rapporteur on Palestine called for collective work "to keep the flame of accountability burning". "May this time of darkness see the call for Justice grow stronger," he addedICC arrest warrants mark a critical step in holding Israeli leaders accountable, an international movement promoting boycotts, divestments, and economic sanctions (BDS) against Israel said.“All States parties to the Rome Statute, including deeply complicit ones such as Germany and the United Kingdom, are now compelled to meet their duty, fully cooperating with the ICC and executing these arrest warrants,” the BDS said in a statement."However, this alone will not halt Israel's ongoing massacres in Gaza or dismantle its 76-year regime of settler-colonialism and apartheid against Indigenous Palestinians," it said.Türkiye's parliament speaker also welcomed the decision, calling it a sign that "the protective shield" on top Israeli officials will finally end."The arrest warrant is hopeful for the future of humanity as it is a sign that the protective shield over Netanyahu and his gang will be lifted," Numan Kurtulmus said on X.South Africa said that the move is a "significant step towards justice for crimes against humanity, and war crimes in Palestine.""These actions mark a significant step towards justice for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Palestine," said Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation.Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said the ICC rulings should be respected and implemented, adding that "Palestinians deserve justice".EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the ICC warrants are not political and the court decision should be respected and implemented.The Netherlands, in its reaction, said it would arrest Netanyahu should he set foot in the country."The Netherlands respects the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. If he comes to Dutch soil, he will be arrested,” Dutch Foreign Minister Casper Veldkamp told the country’s parliament.Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said, "It is important that the ICC carries out its mandate in a judicious manner. I have confidence that the court will proceed with the case based on the highest fair trial standards."Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris called the warrants "an extremely significant step" and added that Ireland respects the role of the ICC and anyone in a position to assist it in carrying out its vital work must do so "with urgency".France will continue supporting ICC's actions against Israel, the French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.The court guarantees "international stability" and must be able to act "in all situations independently and impartially," Christophe Lemoine told a news conference in Paris."We support the court prosecutor’s action who acts in all independence and the fight against impunity is our priority. We bring continued support to the ICC’s action, our reaction will align with those principles," he added.Spain's second Vice-President and Labor Minister Yolando Diaz also welcomed the decision."Always on the side of justice and international law," Diaz said on X and added: "The genocide of the Palestinian people cannot go unpunished."Belgium’s deputy prime minister called on Europe to comply with and uphold the UN top court's decision."Europe must comply. Impose economic sanctions, suspend the Association Agreement with Israel and uphold these arrest warrants," Petra de Sutter said on X. "War crimes and crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished," she added.UKBritish lawmakers called on the UK government to endorse the ICC's move.Jeremy Corbyn, an independent MP, called the warrants "long overdue" and the "bare minimum," urging Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy to "immediately" endorse the move."Will the UK government now, finally, honour its international obligations to prevent genocide and end all arms sales to Israel?" Corbyn, also a prominent former Labour Party leader, asked on X.Republican US Senator Lindsey Graham, a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump said: "The Court is a dangerous joke. It is now time for the US Senate to act and sanction this irresponsible body."Israel"A dark moment for the International Criminal Court," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said, adding the court had "lost all legitimacy" and that it had issued "absurd orders without authority".

News.Az