Trump halts Pakistan mission and demands direct talks with Iran

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Trump cancels Pakistan-based Iran talks, demanding direct contact

President Donald Trump has abruptly halted a planned diplomatic mission to Islamabad, where envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were set to meet with Iranian representatives.

Trump cited the "unnecessary burden" of the 18-hour flight, asserting that Washington holds the upper hand and will no longer chase unproductive sessions, News.Az reports, citing Yenis Şafak.

Key points of the shift:

End of intermediaries: Trump insisted that Tehran must contact Washington directly rather than through Pakistani-brokered channels.

Negotiation stalemate: Recent talks failed to resolve the regional crisis that began February 28, despite a temporary truce brokered on April 8.

Sticking points: Conflict remains high over the Strait of Hormuz, maritime restrictions, and Iran’s uranium stockpiles.

While Trump dismissed the immediate need for military escalation, he noted that the "strategic advantage" lies with the U.S., leaving the next move entirely up to the Iranian leadership.

News.Az