Iceland confirms early parliamentary elections on November 30 after coalition collapse

Iceland will hold early parliamentary elections on November 30 following the collapse of the ruling coalition, as confirmed by President Halla Tomasdottir on October 15, News.Az reports citing Reuters .

Icelandic law mandates that elections must be held within 45 days of the dissolution of the legislative body. The decision came after Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson announced the breakup of the coalition government, which included the Independence Party, the Progressive Party, and the Greens, citing growing disagreements on key issues such as foreign policy and asylum seekers.Benediktsson, who has only served as Prime Minister since April, took over after former PM Katrín Jakobsdóttir stepped down to run for president. The government also faced economic challenges and natural disasters, including volcanic eruptions on the Reykjanes Peninsula that forced the evacuation of an entire town.

