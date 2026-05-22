Pentagon unveils second set of once-classified UFO reports

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On Friday, the Defense Department released a second batch of files on suspected UFO sightings, continuing its ongoing disclosure of previously classified reports on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), the government’s official term for UFOs.

The earliest files include more than 200 sightings of “green orbs,” “discs” and “fireballs” reported in Sandia, New Mexico, from 1948 to 1950 by the Air Force and the Armed Forces Special Weapons Program, the post-World War II successor to the Manhattan Project, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Times.

The new tranche also includes a report filed last month by a “senior U.S. intelligence officer” who was part of a team investigating unusual noise and sightings of UAPs near an unidentified “sensitive U.S. military facility” in late 2025.

From the vantage point of a U.S. military helicopter, the intelligence officer described encountering “glowing orbs” at close range and at a distance. The account also describes a low-level, high-speed object that appeared to split in two and accelerate in different directions. The report also details “numerous” high-altitude orbs, some of which were near the helicopter.

Pentagon officials said war.gov/ufo, the collection point for the released unidentified flying object files, has received more than 1 billion hits since it was launched on May 8, 2025, at the order of President Trump.

“These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation, and it’s time the American people see it for themselves,” Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said in a statement.

News.Az