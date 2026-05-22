Germany receives first Eurofighter Tranche 4 from Airbus

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Airbus Defence & Space has revealed the first of 38 Eurofighter Tranche 4 jets being produced for the German Air Force.

On show at the Airbus Defence Summit, staged at the company’s Manching site near Munich on 20 May, the single-seat jet has the production number GS0115 and the service registration 34+03, News.Az reports, citing FlightGlobal.

Airbus has already completed production of several Tranche 4 aircraft at its Manching final assembly site, but the new model has yet to be flown for the first time. That milestone event is anticipated within the coming weeks, the airframer says.

Berlin’s Project Quadriga acquisition totals 38 Tranche 4-standard aircraft, with the new version to eventually be equipped with the ECRS Mk1 active electronically scanned array radar, supplied by Hensoldt. Flights with the sensor are currently being conducted using a Eurofighter test aircraft and an adapted Airbus A320 testbed named the advanced technology research aircraft.

Germany ordered its Quadriga-programme fighters in November 2020, and also late last year signed a contract for a further batch of 20 Tranche 5 Eurofighters.

News.Az