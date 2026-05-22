Hikmet Hajiyev thanks journalists covering WUF13

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“It was a very difficult and laborious job. You were actively working from early morning until evening every day. After that, you continued working around the city and promptly provided reports. We were also reading and waiting for them,” said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, in a conversation with journalists covering the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13).

He also expressed gratitude to each media representative for their high level of professionalism, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to once again express my thanks to each of you, to all media leaders and colleagues. I am especially grateful to our journalists. I would also like to separately thank our cameramen and photographers, whose work is sometimes not visible. They are also heroes behind the scenes.

It is heartening that our media is becoming younger, with new faces joining—because I know almost all of the previous generation very well, but gradually new faces are also coming,” Hikmet Hajiyev noted.

News.Az