ICT, e-commerce, transport and logistics issues discussed at 3d Azerbaijan-EU business forum

The 3rd Azerbaijan-European Union (EU) business forum was held in Baku today.

Officials, representatives of international organizations, embassies, chambers of commerce, as well as businessmen from Azerbaijan and European Union countries attended the event, organized jointly by the Export and Investment Promotion Foundation of Azerbaijan and the German-Azerbaijani Foreign Trade Chamber.

The purpose of the business forum was to inform business circles about Azerbaijan's business environment, reforms in Azerbaijan, and to discuss opportunities for expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and European Union businessmen. At the forum, bilateral meetings were held in the fields of agriculture and food, transport and logistics, ICT and e-commerce, economic reforms, environmental technologies and panel discussions.

Transport and Logistics Panel of the Business Forum was attended by Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade.

Minister Ramin Guluzade, speaking at the Transport and Logistics Panel, said that in order to establish a reliable, fast and safe transport system in our republic and to develop international transport corridors passing through the country, the infrastructure is being renewed, and the improvement of multi-modal logistics systems is of great importance.

The minister said that Azerbaijan is an initiator and active participant of a number of projects for the development of Eurasian transport links passing through the Caucasus.

"In this regard, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway commissioned in October 2017 is of strategic importance for the region. The new railway line provides the shortest possible combination of European and Asian Railway networks across the region. It will contribute to the implementation of reliable, efficient and safe transportation from the Far East to Europe and backward, including Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, China," he said.

Referring to the importance of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, R. Guluzade stressed that this port is the largest port complex in the Caspian Sea. He pointed out that the new port will play a key role in the implementation of freight and passenger transportation through the East-West and North-South international transport corridors as the most important transit point in the region.

The Minister also noted the importance of cooperation with the European Union in the field of transport for our country.

"Enhancing international cooperation is a priority for the implementation of important projects and the country's transit potential. From this point of view, the activity of the European Union on the expansion of transport networks, the financing of mutually beneficial projects and the development of cooperation with the country in the area of ​​transport security is in line with our mutual interests. Nevertheless, we consider that there is a need for the European Union to assist in the evaluation of existing transport capacities of the Eastern Partnership countries, including security issues in transport and to analyze priorities and to make proposals. Implementation of these measures will create conditions for unrestricted, fast and safe transportation of cargo and passengers between the European Union and the Republic of Azerbaijan as well as the development of full-scale economic cooperation and trade."

It shpuld be noted that Azerbaijan also cooperates with the European Union within the framework of Twinning, TAIEX, SIGMA, Technical Assistance and Budget Support Instruments.

