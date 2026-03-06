IDF says it struck Iranian “command center” in Lebanon as death toll surpasses 200

The Israel Defense Forces said it struck an Iranian “command center” in Beirut’s Dahieh neighborhood, among other targets, today as war continues to rage between Iran, Israel and the US.

The IDF said that it struck an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) “Air Force command center,” and other command centers used by Hezbollah’s navy, finance unit and operating council, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

“Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munition, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence,” the IDF said, adding that it had struck over 500 locations since the war began.

Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said in a visit to northern Israel that the IDF would “not relinquish the disarming of Hezbollah” among its war aims.

At least 217 have died and 798 people have been injured in the ongoing air strikes, Lebanon’s National News Agency reported Friday, citing the Ministry of Health.

In addition to deaths and injuries, Israel’s far-reaching evacuation order, demanding residents south of Lebanon’s Litani River to move north, has resulted in more than 109,000 people in displacement shelters, according to the Lebanese government.

News.Az