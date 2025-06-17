News.az
News
Israel Defense Forces
Tag:
Israel Defense Forces
7 Palestinians arrested in West Bank raids
25 Dec 2025-13:16
Israel reported new airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip
21 Dec 2025-18:46
Israeli army says attacked senior Hamas militant in Gaza City
13 Dec 2025-19:58
Israel strikes Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon -
VIDEO
13 Nov 2025-13:36
Netanyahu orders "powerful" strikes, accuses Hamas of violating ceasefire
28 Oct 2025-22:58
Israel–Palestine conflict
: Key developments over the past week
28 Oct 2025-09:30
Hamas returns four more bodies of hostages, Israeli military says
15 Oct 2025-09:15
Israel launches ground operation in Gaza
02 Sep 2025-23:55
IDF announces defeat of Hamas’s Beit Hanoun battalion
02 Aug 2025-17:48
Israeli army preparing to strike important facilities in Tehran - Defense Minister
17 Jun 2025-16:15
