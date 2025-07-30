IMF improves economic growth forecast for region, including Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has improved its economic growth forecasts for the Middle East and Central Asia region, including Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Fund, in its report on the global economy, increased its forecast for the region's gross domestic product (GDP) growth by 0.5 percentage points to 3.4% for 2025. The forecast for 2026 was also increased by the same amount to 3.5%.

The IMF notes that this increase is due to the expected revival in international trade, the suspension of some tariffs between the United States and China, and the easing of global financial conditions. At the same time, the weakening of the US dollar has given emerging markets more room for maneuver in monetary policy.

The report states that the price of energy products, including oil, is expected to decrease by about 7% in 2025. This may affect income flows for energy-exporting countries.

However, the IMF also highlights risks that could affect regional economic growth. In particular, uncertainty in trade policy, US tariff decisions, and geopolitical tensions (Iran-Israeli conflict, risks related to Ukraine) could reinforce negative scenarios for the economic outlook.

News.Az