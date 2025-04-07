India and Portugal to boost cooperation in UN and multilateral forums
On April 7, India and Portugal agreed to strengthen their cooperation in the United Nations and other multilateral forums during talks between President Droupadi Murmu and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.
President Murmu, who is on a two-day State Visit to Portugal, had a one-on-one meeting with President de Sousa, followed by delegation-level discussions covering a range of issues of "mutual interest," News.Az reports citing foreign media.
A statement issued after their meeting at the Portuguese President's official residence, Palácio de Belém, said the two leaders discussed "all important aspects of our bilateral relationship".
This visit marks the first in 27 years and comes as India and Portugal celebrate 50 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations. The last State Visit occurred in 1998 when President K. R. Narayanan visited Portugal.
India and Portugal share a long history of friendly bilateral ties, which have evolved into a modern, dynamic partnership marked by significant growth and expanding cooperation across various sectors. This visit will provide further momentum to strengthen India's growing relationship with Portugal.
According to the PTI report, in addition to holding delegation-level talks with her counterpart, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President Murmu will engage in discussions with Portugal's Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and the President of the National Assembly, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.
Following her visit to Portugal, President Murmu will travel to Slovakia, marking the first visit by an Indian President to the country in 29 years.