India and Portugal to boost cooperation in UN and multilateral forums

This visit marks the first in 27 years and comes as India and Portugal celebrate 50 years of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations. The last State Visit occurred in 1998 when President K. R. Narayanan visited Portugal.

India and Portugal share a long history of friendly bilateral ties, which have evolved into a modern, dynamic partnership marked by significant growth and expanding cooperation across various sectors. This visit will provide further momentum to strengthen India's growing relationship with Portugal.