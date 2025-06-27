India, Russia push for fast-track military deals
India and Russia have held high-level talks on accelerating the supply of key defense equipment, including the S-400 missile systems and Su-30 MKI fighter jets
According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, the discussions took place during a meeting between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov in Qingdao, China, News.Az reports, citing TASS.
The two sides also explored the possibility of fast-tracking the procurement of other critical military hardware.
"That was one of key meetings recently between the two countries’ [defense] ministers against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and the ensuing need to ramp up defense production, especially in such major spheres as air defense, air-to-surface missiles, cutting-edge capabilities, and the modernization of aircraft platforms," the ministry said.
"The meeting mostly focused on S-400 deliveries, the modernization of Su-30 MKIs, and the purchase of critical military hardware in compressed time," the ministry recounted.
News.Az