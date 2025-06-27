Yandex metrika counter

India, Russia push for fast-track military deals

  • World
  • Share
India, Russia push for fast-track military deals
Photo: Business Standard

India and Russia have held high-level talks on accelerating the supply of key defense equipment, including the S-400 missile systems and Su-30 MKI fighter jets

According to the Indian Ministry of Defense, the discussions took place during a meeting between Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov in Qingdao, China, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The two sides also explored the possibility of fast-tracking the procurement of other critical military hardware.

"That was one of key meetings recently between the two countries’ [defense] ministers against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and the ensuing need to ramp up defense production, especially in such major spheres as air defense, air-to-surface missiles, cutting-edge capabilities, and the modernization of aircraft platforms," the ministry said.

"The meeting mostly focused on S-400 deliveries, the modernization of Su-30 MKIs, and the purchase of critical military hardware in compressed time," the ministry recounted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      