India sends trade delegation to Moscow as U.S. tariffs hit exports

India is dispatching a major trade delegation to Moscow this week as it seeks to diversify export markets and reduce reliance on the United States, where new tariffs of up to 50% have hurt key industries.

More than 20 Indian exporters, mostly from the engineering sector, will take part in the MITEX Tools Expo in Moscow from November 11–14, according to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). The mission is part of New Delhi’s wider strategy to expand trade ties with Russia, especially as U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff hikes strain economic relations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Russia has been an important business partner for India, and the engineering and tools sector presents significant potential for collaboration,” said FIEO president S.C. Ralhan, adding that engineering exports to Russia are projected to reach $1.75 billion this year.

Exports of Indian engineering goods to the U.S., the country’s largest market, fell 9.4% year-on-year in September. Meanwhile, India’s exports to Russia rose 14.6% in the last fiscal year to $4.9 billion, boosted by opportunities left after Western companies exited the Russian market.

The visit comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to travel to India next month, signaling a renewed focus on strengthening bilateral trade and manufacturing cooperation despite growing Western pressure.

