India set to commission its second nuclear submarine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indian Navy is set to commission its second nuclear submarine, with the 112-metre-long INS Arihant to be launched out of Visakhapatnam on Thursday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Top military officials are set to be present at the inaugration of the submarine, with the nuclear-powered machine set to join INS Arihant as part of the country's 'nuclear triad,' strengthening India's ability to fire nukes from the air, land and the sea, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Armed with K-15 missiles - that are nuclear-tipped and have a range of 750 kilometres - the 6,000-tonne submarine became 'fully ready' earlier in Augus ..India also has two more SSBNs (naval parlance for nuclear-propelled submarines with nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles) being built, with a slightly larger 7,000-tonne sub set to be commissioned next year, christened INS Aridhaman, she will carry K-4 missiles that have a range of 3,500 kilometres.The fourth submarine is in the works under the classified Rs 90,000 crore advanced technology vessel (ATV) project to bolster the country’s weak sea-based side of the nuclear troika. The other two, the land-based Agni ballistic missiles and fighter jets like Sukhoi-30MKIs, Mirage-2000s and Rafales that can drop nuclear gravity bombs from the air, are much more robust.India's declared "no-first use" nuclear doctrine makes nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines essential for a deterrence strategy. These submarines are hard to detect and can avoid a surprise first strike, allowing India to launch retaliatory strikes if necessary.However, India still lags behind bigger nuclear powers, with the US, Russia, and China possessing more advanced nuclear subs. China has six Jin-class SSBNs equipped with 10,000-km range JL-3 missiles and six nuclear-powered attack submarines (SSNs) for conventional warfare. The United States has an even more formidable fleet with 14 Ohio-class SSBNs and 53 SSNs.

News.Az