India strengthens diplomatic ties with Afghanistan's Taliban

India pledged Wednesday to collaborate with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan to undertake development projects in the impoverished nation that has endured years of devastating war and natural disasters, News.az reports citing Voice of America .

The pledge stemmed from a Wednesday meeting in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, between Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi as the two countries move to strengthen bilateral trade and political ties.Misri conveyed New Delhi’s “readiness to respond to the urgent developmental needs of the Afghan people,” India’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said after he met with Muttaqi.The Taliban said in a post-meeting announcement that the two sides reviewed the security situation in the region. Mutaqqi appreciated and thanked New Delhi for its sustained humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.“In view of the current need for development activities, it was decided that India would consider engaging in development projects in the near future, in addition to the ongoing humanitarian assistance program,” said the Indian statement.It added that in response to the Taliban’s request, New Delhi also agreed to provide additional material assistance to the health sector and the rehabilitation of refugees in Afghanistan.The Afghan delegation “underlined its sensitivities to India’s security concerns.” Both countries agreed to remain in touch and continue regular contact at various levels, the Indian ministry stated.The Taliban stated that Muttaqi assured the Indian delegation that his government is pursuing a “balanced and economy-oriented foreign policy.” He expressed his desire for political and economic relations with India, recognizing its significance as a prominent economic country in the region."[Our] foreign minister assured the Indian side that there is no danger to anyone from Afghanistan and expressed hope for strengthening diplomatic relations and creating facilities related to visas for businessmen, patients, and students," said the Taliban statement.It added that the Indian foreign secretary “praised the Islamic Emirate’s fight against drugs and corruption in the country,” referring to the Taliban’s official name for Afghanistan. Misri said India was willing to expand relations with Afghanistan in political and economic areas and to promote trade through the port of Chabahar in neighboring Iran.The Taliban returned to power in August 2021 when all U.S.-led international troops withdrew from the country.No countries have formally recognized the Taliban as legitimate rulers of Afghanistan, but several neighboring and regional countries, including China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran and Qatar, have retained their embassies. India recently reopened its diplomatic mission in Kabul, manned by lower-level diplomats.Taliban Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob met this week with visiting Indian point-person for Afghanistan, Jitender Pal Singh, in Kabul. (Courtesy - Taliban ministry)New Delhi’s stepped-up engagement with de facto Afghan leaders is expected to raise tensions with neighboring archrival Pakistan, as noted by analysts.Kabul’s ties with Islamabad have lately been strained over allegations that the Taliban harbor and support fugitive militants linked to the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, in carrying out “terrorist” attacks against Pakistani civilians and security forces.Last month, the Pakistani military allegedly carried out airstrikes against suspected TTP hideouts in an Afghan border province, drawing strong condemnation from the Taliban. Kabul claimed the bombardment took the lives of nearly 50 “refugees” from Pakistan.Islamabad has publicly refrained from acknowledging the cross-border attack, but Pakistani officials anonymously confirmed it and reported the death of more than two dozen TTP commanders and operatives.India also objected to Pakistan’s military aggression against Afghanistan.“We unequivocally condemn any attack on innocent civilians. It is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbors for its own internal failures,” an Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said while responding to Pakistan’s aerial attack on Dec. 24.Several days later, Taliban security forces said they launched retaliatory fire against multiple locations on the Pakistani side of the border that they claimed were servicing "as centers and hideouts for malicious elements and their supporters who organized and coordinated attacks in Afghanistan.”Pakistani officials reported the death of one security personnel and injuries to several others due to the Taliban military action, marking a sharp escalation in bilateral tensions.

