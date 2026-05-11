Azerbaijani shooters win two silver medals at European Championship

Azerbaijani shooters win two silver medals at European Championship

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Azerbaijani shooters Ruslan Lunev and Zeynab Sultanova won silver medals at the 25m/50m European Championship in Osijek, Croatia.

Lunev and Zeynalova demonstrated high-level precision to advance to the final of the 25m mixed team (duet) competition, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Following a professional and confident performance in the gold-medal match, the national team members secured the silver podium for Azerbaijan.

News.Az