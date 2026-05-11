Germany opposes Putin’s Schröder proposal in Ukraine talks

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Germany has turned down Russian President Vladimir Putin’s suggestion to appoint former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder as the EU’s envoy for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.

According to German media reports on Sunday, May 10, neither the government coalition nor the opposition considers Schröder, who is known for his years-long friendship with Putin, an appropriate negotiator, News.Az reports, citing UAWire.

An AFP source close to the federal government said Putin’s statement “fits into a series of sham proposals” and is part of Russia’s well-known hybrid strategy. “But Germany and Europe will not let this sow division,” officials in Berlin emphasized.

The negotiating tactic proposed by Putin is not seen as credible, since Moscow has not changed its conditions for ending the war it started. Officials noted that a true test of Putin’s intentions would be the extension of a ceasefire, currently set to expire on May 11.

Within Schröder’s own Social Democratic Party (SPD), which is part of the ruling coalition, opinions on his potential role as mediator are mixed. Former Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee chair Michael Roth described Putin’s proposal as a “transparent maneuver.” In an interview with Tagesspiegel, Roth said, “Anyone seriously aiming for peace starts with a ceasefire.” He added that a mediator in potential talks between Ukraine and Russia “cannot simply be a buddy of Putin”-Ukraine’s acceptance is essential.

On the other hand, SPD foreign policy expert Ralf Stegner urged consideration of Putin’s proposal. “I welcome any initiative that can bring an end to the war,” he told Der Spiegel. Stegner noted that Europe has so far not been part of the negotiating process and has not had the chance to put forward its own ideas. “If this can be achieved with someone like Schröder, it would be unwise to dismiss the opportunity,” he said.

News.Az