Xi and Trump to meet in Beijing

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The United States President, Donald Trump, will embark on a three-day state visit to China starting Wednesday, Beijing confirmed yesterday.

“At the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President of the United States of America Donald Trump will pay a state visit to China from May 13 to 15,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, News.Az reports, citing Morning Star.

Mr Guo told a news briefing that the two leaders will have an in-depth exchange of views on major issues concerning China-US relations and world peace and development.

This will be the first visit to China by a US president in nine years.

Mr Guo said: “China is willing to work with the US in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit to expand co-operation, manage differences and inject more stability and certainty into a turbulent and changing world.”

The two leaders are expected to discuss trade and the crisis in Iran.

The far-right US leader is expected to urge President Xi to use its influence to pressure Iran into making a deal with Washington.

In a social media post earlier this year, President Trump said: “The relationship with China, and my personal relationship with President Xi, is an extremely good one and we both realise how important it is to keep it that way.”

But China and the US remain at odds over several key issues, including the constant threat by the US to slap trade tariffs on China and Beijing’s relation with Iran, especially its purchasing of Iranian oil.

The continued interference by the US and its allies in the domestic affairs of China, notably over the breakaway province of Taiwan, is also likely to be discussed by the two leaders.

US Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told reporters that “the American people can expect the president to deliver more good deals on behalf of our country,” as a result of the visit.

News.Az