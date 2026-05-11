Zelenskiy speaks with UAE leader
Photo credit: Bloomberg
On Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan about the UAE’s help in securing the return of Ukrainians held by Russia and about the conflict in Iran.
Since the start of the wake of the Iran war, Ukraine has offered its battle-tested expertise in countering drones to the UAE and a handful of other Middle Eastern countries. Kyiv and the UAE struck a 10-year defence cooperation deal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
"I was glad to hear that Ukrainian expertise is truly helping to build reliable protection for lives. We discussed continuing this work," Zelenskiy said on X.
"I am grateful to the UAE that our agreements are being implemented on the basis of reciprocity and that Ukraine is also receiving the support it needs, including in the energy sector," Zelenskiy added.
By Ulviyya Salmanli