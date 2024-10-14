India to establish new missile testing range

+ ↺ − 16 px

India's Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the establishment of a new missile testing range in Nagayalanka, Andhra Pradesh.

The proposal was cleared by the CCS headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week as per which the new missile range will come up in the Nagayalanka area of Andhra Pradesh, according to government sources, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The new missile testing range will be used for test firing of tactical missile systems like the surface to air missile systems, anti tank missiles and various other projects being developed by the Research and Development Organisation, they said.The CCS in its meeting last week gave clearance to major proposals of the armed forces including that of buying 31 Predator drones from the US and two nuclear submarines to be built by the Project ATV for developing strategic submarines for the Indian Navy, they said. The proposals for building roads for the forces along with space based capabilities were also given a go ahead. The DRDO is at an advanced stage of developing a large number of weapon systems for the defence forces including the Very Short Range Air Defence Systems, man portable anti tank guided missiles, anti tank guided missiles, quick reaction surface to air missile systems, vertical launched short range air defence systems and many other systems in the tactical domain.

News.Az