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What is the latest incident involving a French soldier in UNIFIL?

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What is the latest incident involving a French soldier in UNIFIL?
Source: Reuters

A French soldier serving under the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has been killed during a patrol operation in southern Lebanon.


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By Faig Mahmudov

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