Indian PM Modi to visit Russia next month

+ ↺ − 16 px

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Russia on July 8, News.Az reports citing The Tribune reported.

The newspaper described Modi’s trip as significant as it comes soon after he was sworn in for a third consecutive term at the helm of the government, and also after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s re-election in March.According to The Tribune, India’s strategic interests will dominate Modi’s visit as the two countries seek new partnerships amid a fast-changing world.Modi last visited Russia in 2019 when he was in Vladivostok in the country’s Far East. And he last visited Moscow in 2015.

News.Az