Donald Trump escalates pressure on ABC to cancel Jimmy Kimmel Live - VIDEO

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President Donald Trump has intensified his public campaign against Jimmy Kimmel, using Truth Social to demand that ABC fire the "seriously unfunny" host.

The latest friction stems from a skit where Kimmel made an "expectant widow" joke regarding Melania Trump, which the First Lady later characterized as corrosive and hateful rhetoric intended to divide the country, News.Az reports, citing Hollywood Reporter.

The situation has moved beyond social media Sparring, as the FCC recently announced a review of ABC’s broadcast licenses. While the official reason involves diversity policies, the timing has led to accusations of political retaliation.

Despite the administration's pressure, Kimmel has continued to mock the First Couple’s public interactions, while some prominent conservatives, including Senator Ted Cruz and Ben Shapiro, have defended the comedian against what they view as government overreach and censorship.

News.Az