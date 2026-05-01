Apple confirms Mac Mini supply shortages will last for months

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Apple‘s smallest desktop PC is having issues with staying available. During the company’s Q2 2026 earnings call, Apple confirmed that the Mac mini and Mac Studio may take “several months” to reach supply-demand balance.

If you were planning to grab a new Mac Mini anytime soon, you might need to exercise some serious patience, News.Az reports, citing Digital Trends.

Apple has officially confirmed that its compact desktop will face significant supply constraints, with shortages expected to persist for several months.

I see this as a frustrating blow for professionals and students alike who rely on the Mini as a high-value entry point into the macOS ecosystem. The issue appears to stem from a combination of overwhelming demand for the latest M-series silicon and ongoing logistical hurdles in the global hardware supply chain.

During this period, shipping estimates are expected to slip well into the next quarter. While third-party retailers might have sporadic stock, Apple’s own storefront is already reflecting these delays. For those who can't afford to wait, this might mean looking toward the MacBook Air or the more expensive Mac Studio as immediate alternatives, though neither quite hits that same sweet spot of price and performance that the Mini is known for.

This shortage serves as a reminder of how delicate the balance of tech production remains. If you see one in stock at a local store, my advice is to move quickly—it likely won't stay on the shelf for long.

News.Az