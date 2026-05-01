4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Silver Springs, Nevada

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A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Silver Springs on Friday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), News.Az reports, citing US media.

The USGS reported that the tremor occurred at 1:15 a.m., with the epicenter located about 12 miles southeast of Silver Springs at a depth of 7 miles.

The agency classified the event as a “Green Alert,” indicating a low likelihood of casualties or significant damage.

However, officials noted that earthquakes in the region have previously triggered secondary hazards such as landslides, which can contribute to losses.

In the past week, nine tremors of magnitude 2.5 or higher have been recorded in the area. The strongest among them was a 3.6 magnitude quake near Fallon on April 25.

Authorities continue to monitor seismic activity in the region.

News.Az