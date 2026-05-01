ROG Ally and Ally X receive massive update with Auto SR and docked improvements

ROG Ally and Ally X receive massive update with Auto SR and docked improvements

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ASUS has released a significant update for the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X that finally introduces Microsoft’s Auto Super Resolution (Auto SR) technology.

This AI-powered upscaling feature aims to enhance gaming performance by providing smoother frame rates and improved image quality across supported titles, News.Az reports, citing PC Guide.

The update also focuses heavily on docked performance, addressing previous issues with external display connectivity and power delivery. These improvements ensure a more stable experience when the handhelds are connected to monitors or televisions.

Additionally, the update includes refinements to the Armoury Crate SE interface, offering better navigation and customization for users. This comprehensive software release brings the original Ally’s feature set closer to the Ally X, ensuring both devices benefit from the latest gaming optimizations and system stability fixes.

News.Az