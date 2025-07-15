Indians elated as astronaut returns to Earth

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Indians were elated on Tuesday as the country's astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to Earth along with three others, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The crew had spent 18 days in the International Space Station (ISS). Their space mission "Axiom-4" was launched on June 25. Along with three other astronauts, Shukla's capsule splashed down off California.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in welcoming Shukla.

"I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space. As India's first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit," Modi said on social media.

News.Az