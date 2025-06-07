Indonesia aims to conclude EU free trade talks by end of June

“Indonesia and the EU have agreed to conclude outstanding issues and we are ready to announce a conclusion of substantial negotiations by the end of June 2025,” Airlangga Hartarto said.

He did not disclose details about what agreements may have been reached.

Denis Chaibi, EU ambassador to Indonesia, said: “Negotiations are ongoing and substance will determine timing. We will communicate details when we have an outcome.”

The EU is Indonesia's fifth biggest trade partner, with total trade between the two reaching $30.1bn last year. Indonesia had a $4.5bn trade surplus, Airlangga said.

Indonesia and the EU have previously disagreed on EU trade rules for products with potential links to deforestation that could affect Indonesian palm oil, as well as Jakarta's ban on exports of raw minerals.

Indonesian officials have been motivated to accelerate talks on free trade agreements, keen to diversify the country's export destinations as they deal with US tariff challenges.

Seeking to end US trade deficits worldwide, US President Donald Trump announced sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs that have since been paused until July.

Indonesia is facing a 32% tariff rate.