Oil tanker burns off UAE coast after Iran claims attack on U.S.-linked vessel - VIDEO

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A tanker caught fire off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to early reports, after what Iranian media claimed was an attack on a vessel linked to the United States.

The incident reportedly occurred near Sharjah, one of the emirates along the Persian Gulf coast, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Iranian outlets said the vessel was sailing under the Marshall Islands flag when it was struck.

Earlier, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had targeted a U.S. oil tanker in the region. Iranian media later linked that claim to the burning vessel reported near the UAE coast.

News.Az