Two unmanned boats strike tanker at Khor Al Zubair Port

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Two explosive-filled unmanned boats hit the tanker Safesea Vishnu at an Iraqi port on Wednesday, causing a massive explosion that set the vessel’s port side ablaze and gave the crew just seconds to flee, according to an initial report from its U.S. owner.

New Jersey-based Safesea Group said early interviews with surviving crew members suggest the attack was intentional and carefully planned, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The tanker, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was anchored at Khor Al Zubair Port and conducting a ship-to-ship transfer of about 53,000 metric tons of naphtha when the assault occurred.

With no time to launch lifeboats, the vessel’s 28 crew members jumped into the sea to escape the burning ship. One crew member died, while the remaining 27 were rescued and are receiving assistance from the Embassy of India in Iraq, the company said.

The damaged tanker is reportedly listing in the water, and a salvage team has been deployed to stabilize the vessel and ensure the surrounding marine environment remains safe.

The World Shipping Council warned that roughly 20,000 seafarers operating in the region now face a dangerous and highly uncertain security environment.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said the United States could escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary. However, sources say the United States Navy has so far declined repeated requests from the shipping industry for military escorts, citing the high risk of further attacks.

Safesea Group said the attack should serve as a wake-up call for governments and maritime authorities, warning that commercial shipping routes must not become battle zones.

News.Az