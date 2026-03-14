Qatar evacuates major areas following Iranian attacks

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Qatar's interior ministry announced it is evacuating several areas as Iran intensifies its retaliatory airstrikes against Gulf nations.

The ministry says in a statement it’s “evacuating several key areas as a temporary precautionary measure, within the framework of ensuring public safety until the danger has passed,” News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In Doha’s central Musheireb district some residents receive phone alerts telling them to “evacuate the area immediately… to the nearest safest place as a temporary precaution.”

News.Az