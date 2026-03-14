Russell claims thrilling China Sprint victory
George Russell won the Sprint at the Chinese Grand Prix, securing the lead ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton after a chaotic early battle and surviving a late Safety Car period.
The Mercedes driver started from pole for the 19-lap Sprint on Saturday, and unlike a week ago in Australia, Russell held the lead through the opening corners before conceding the position to a surging Hamilton at Turn 9 – the Ferrari man had started fourth on the grid, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The pair engaged in a tussle for the lead, swapping positions across the early laps until Russell made the decisive move into the Turn 14 hairpin on Lap 5, pulling a gap to both Hamilton and Leclerc.
Leclerc eventually got the better of his team mate, finishing just 0.6 seconds behind Russell, the leading drivers having made a late pit stop following a Safety Car that was called when Nico Hulkenberg's stricken Audi needed to be retrieved.
Hamilton recovered to third having dropped behind Lando Norris, the seven-time World Champion forced to stack behind Leclerc after the late flurry in the pits.
Norris claimed fourth from the second Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, the young Italian having suffered a poor start from the front row and forced to serve a 10-second penalty in the pits after a collision with Isack Hadjar on the opening lap.
By Ulviyya Salmanli