Russell claims thrilling China Sprint victory

Leclerc eventually got the better of his team mate, finishing just 0.6 seconds behind Russell, the leading drivers having made a late pit stop following a Safety Car that was called when Nico Hulkenberg's stricken Audi needed to be retrieved.

Hamilton recovered to third having dropped behind Lando Norris, the seven-time World Champion forced to stack behind Leclerc after the late flurry in the pits.

Norris claimed fourth from the second Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli, the young Italian having suffered a poor start from the front row and forced to serve a 10-second penalty in the pits after a collision with Isack Hadjar on the opening lap.